This Houston bar has a Robinson Chirinos drink for Game 4

HOUSTON - East End Hardware has a special shot for Astros fans to enjoy while watching Game 4 of the World Series.

The bar, located at 3005 Leeland St., has a shot inspired by Astros catcher Robinson Chirinos called Churro-inos. The whiskey-based shot has cinnamon, sugar and RumChada.

For Game 3, the bar served a drink that featured Astros manager A.J. Hinch called Hinch 75. The classic cocktail is made with gin, champagne, lemon juice and sugar.

For Game 2, the bar featured two drinks dubbed the MVP in honor of Alex Bregman-- a Buffalo Bayou Crush City pint accompanied by a Lone Star bourbon sidecar.

Its Game 1 drink was the Springer Dinger, created with Milagro Anejo tequila, cilantro, fresh jalapenos, agave, lime and pineapple. The drink was a fan favorite in the 2017 World Series.

The bar has been creating different cocktails inspired by the team since the 2017 World Series.

Each player-inspired drink is half off for the rest of the game if that particular player hits a home run.

The bar plans to have a drink inspired by relief pitcher Brad Peacock for Game 5.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.