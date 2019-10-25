This Astros fan covering the 'W' on a Walgreens sign is just what we need before Game 3

CYPRESS - After the Houston Astros fell 2-0 to the Washington Nationals in the World Series, Houstonians are coming up with creative ways to show their support.

To prove that, a couple of Astros fans have used an Astros flag to cover the "W" in a Walgreens sign outside a Walgreens store in Cypress, located at 15110 Mason Road.

"For now, just call it Algreens," wrote Astros fan Bella Anguiano on her Facebook post which shares photos of the sign.

"They were so awesome to help us hang it!" wrote Astros fan Heather Payne on Anguiano's post.

The striking resemblance of the letter "W" in Walgreens with the Washington Nationals logo has become a daily reminder of the team's World Series opponent as Houstonians drive around the city.

The Astros will look to earn their first victory against the Nats Friday night at Nationals Park in Game 3 of the World Series.

