WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 26: Alex Bregman #2 of the Houston Astros is congratulated by his teammates after hitting a grand slam home run against the Washington Nationals during the seventh inning in Game Four of the 2019 World Series at…

Alex Bregman's grand slam in Game 4 of the World Series helped the Astros tie the series against the Nationals.

Game 5 is Sunday night in Washington, D.C.

Here are a few photos that capture all of the moments of Bregman's big hit.

Getty Images

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.