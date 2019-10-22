The Astros' World Series roster has one key change after ALCS

Houston Astros starting pitcher Gerrit Cole waves to the crowd as he leaves the mound after striking out Texas Rangers designated hitter Shin-Soo Choo for his 300th season strikeout during the sixth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept.…

The Houston Astros released its World Series roster ahead of Game 1 Tuesday.

The Astros' 25-man roster looks very similar to the American League Championship Series roster with one key difference: veteran reliever Chris Devenski.

Devenski replaced rookie Bryan Abreu who played only once during ALCS in Game 1.

The players on the roster:

Hitters:

Jose Altuve, 27

Yordan Alvarez, 44

Michael Brantley, 23

Alex Bregman, 2

Robinson Chirinos, 28

Carlos Correa, 1

Aledmys Diaz, 16

Yuli Gurriel, 10

Martin Maldonado, 12

Jake Marisnick, 6

Josh Reddik, 22

George Springer, 4

Kyle Tucker, 3

Pitchers

Gerrit Cole, 45

Chris Devenksi, 47

Zack Greinke, 21

Will Harris, 36

Josh James, 39

Roberto Osuna, 54

Brad Peacock, 41

Ryan Pressly, 55

Hector Rondon, 30

Joe Smith, 38

Jose Urquidy, 65

Justin Verlander, 35

