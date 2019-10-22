Astros

The Astros' World Series roster has one key change after ALCS

By Tulsi Kamath - Digital Content Producer
Houston Astros starting pitcher Gerrit Cole waves to the crowd as he leaves the mound after striking out Texas Rangers designated hitter Shin-Soo Choo for his 300th season strikeout during the sixth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept.…

The Houston Astros released its World Series roster ahead of Game 1 Tuesday. 

The Astros' 25-man roster looks very similar to the American League Championship Series roster with one key difference: veteran reliever Chris Devenski. 

Devenski replaced rookie Bryan Abreu who played only once during ALCS in Game 1. 

 

 

The players on the roster: 

Hitters:

  • Jose Altuve, 27
  • Yordan Alvarez, 44
  • Michael Brantley, 23
  • Alex Bregman, 2 
  • Robinson Chirinos, 28
  • Carlos Correa, 1
  • Aledmys Diaz, 16
  • Yuli Gurriel, 10
  • Martin Maldonado, 12
  • Jake Marisnick, 6
  • Josh Reddik, 22
  • George Springer, 4
  • Kyle Tucker, 3

Pitchers

  • Gerrit Cole, 45
  • Chris Devenksi, 47
  • Zack Greinke, 21
  • Will Harris, 36
  • Josh James, 39
  • Roberto Osuna, 54
  • Brad Peacock, 41
  • Ryan Pressly, 55
  • Hector Rondon, 30
  • Joe Smith, 38
  • Jose Urquidy, 65
  • Justin Verlander, 35

