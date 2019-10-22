The Astros' World Series roster has one key change after ALCS

The Houston Astros released its World Series roster ahead of Game 1 Tuesday.
The Astros' 25-man roster looks very similar to the American League Championship Series roster with one key difference: veteran reliever Chris Devenski.
Devenski replaced rookie Bryan Abreu who played only once during ALCS in Game 1.
The players on the roster:
Hitters:
- Jose Altuve, 27
- Yordan Alvarez, 44
- Michael Brantley, 23
- Alex Bregman, 2
- Robinson Chirinos, 28
- Carlos Correa, 1
- Aledmys Diaz, 16
- Yuli Gurriel, 10
- Martin Maldonado, 12
- Jake Marisnick, 6
- Josh Reddik, 22
- George Springer, 4
- Kyle Tucker, 3
Pitchers
- Gerrit Cole, 45
- Chris Devenksi, 47
- Zack Greinke, 21
- Will Harris, 36
- Josh James, 39
- Roberto Osuna, 54
- Brad Peacock, 41
- Ryan Pressly, 55
- Hector Rondon, 30
- Joe Smith, 38
- Jose Urquidy, 65
- Justin Verlander, 35
