Take a dozen of these donuts to work this morning and share the Astros love!

HOUSTON - The bakery that brought you scary clown donut deliveries has a much nicer way for you to treat your coworkers on Tuesday.

Hurts Donut shop in Katy created awesome Astros-themed donuts for you to take in and be the star of the pre-pre-game party.

Each donut has a white glaze with orange and blue piping. The center of each donut has some of the most iconic photos of the Astros as they battled through the American League Championship Series.

In a Facebook post, the bakery wrote, "Congratulations Astros, ALCS CHAMPS and World Series bound!!! Everyone is asking so we're doing it! Astros donuts available in the case tomorrow at 7am!"

If you can't swing by today, you can special order the donuts through the whole World Series. To place a special order, call the bakery ahead of time at (364) 387-9900.

