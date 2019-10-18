Start time for ALCS Game 5 between Astros-Yankees and other things you need to know

The first pitch for Game 5 between the Astros and the Yankees in the American League Championship Series will take place at 6:08 p.m Central Time Friday at Yankee Stadium in New York.

The Astros currently lead the ALCS 3-1 after winning three games in a row.

A.J. Hinch and his men look to close out the series Friday night in the Bronx with Verlander on the mound as starting pitcher.

Fans can tune in to watch the game on Fox Sports 1.

If the Astros aren't able to clinch the championship Friday, Games 6 and 7 will be played at Minute Maid Park over the weekend.

