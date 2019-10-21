WATCH: You have to hear this Spanish announcer go wild for Altuve's walkoff homer

Associated Press

HOUSTON - We can all agree that Houston was super hyped following Jose Altuve’s walkoff home run that won the ALCS for the Astros, but were you as hyped as the Spanish announcer for FOX Deportes?

Adrian Garcia-Marquez is an announcer for the Spanish division of Fox Sports.

He was working as the Spanish announcer for the ALCS Game 6 when Altuve hit the now-iconic homer that put the score at 6-4, clinching the pennant for the ‘Stros.

Spanish announcers are known for their over-the-top celebrations, especially during soccer matches, and Garcia-Marquez’s celebration did not disappoint.

In a clip posted by FOX Deportes, Garcia-Marquez’s voice starts off calm then escalates with the crowd as he realizes the hit was a home run until he just shouts “Altuveeeee!”

“Jose Altuve – the small giant – with a grand hit that will take the Astros to the World Series,” Garcia-Marquez shouted in Spanish amid the cheers from the crowd.

Even if you don’t speak Spanish, Garcia-Marquez’s celebration will get you pumped for Game 1 of the World Series, which will start at 7:08 p.m. Tuesday at Minute Maid Park.

