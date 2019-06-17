Several Astros continue to lurk near top of All-Star Game voting totals

Alex Bregman and the American League team during the 89th MLB All-Star Game, presented by Mastercard at Nationals Park on July 17, 2018 in Washington, DC.

HOUSTON - Major League Baseball released the second update of the American League All-Star voting results Monday.

Houston's Alex Bregman continues to lead all American League third basemen by a considerable margin.

The 2019 Google MLB All-Star ballot, which is available exclusively online and via mobile devices at Astros.com, MLB.com, the MLB At Bat and MLB Ballpark mobile apps and Google Search, will be accessible until the “The Primary” voting period ends Thursday, June 21, at 3 p.m.

Players must finish within the top three in vote totals at their respective position to advance to the second round, the “Starters Election,” with the exception of outfielders, who must finish within the top nine in vote totals at their position.

Fans are encouraged to post to social media when they are done voting, using the designated hashtag #AllStrosGame.

Bregman has accrued 1,322,935 votes thus far, which is over 800,000 more votes than the next closest third baseman, Gio Urshela, of the Yankees.

Bregman was named to his first All-Star team last season, where he became the first player in Astros franchise history to win the All-Star Game Ted Williams MVP Award.

Astros catcher Robinson Chirinos (487,868 votes) jumped into third place among AL catchers after slotting in fourth place in last week’s update.

Outfielder Michael Brantley (924,173) also moved up from fourth place into third place among AL outfielders.

Outfielder George Springer (1,495,817), second baseman Jose Altuve (923,117) and shortstop Carlos Correa (656,995) all continued to hold steady at second place for their respective positions.

With 1,495,817 votes, Springer owns the second-highest vote total among all AL players, behind only outfielder Mike Trout, of the Angels (1,904,273).

The Starters Election round will begin at 11 a.m. June 26, with fans voting among the finalists at each position during a 28-hour window that concludes June 27 at 3 p.m. Results of the Starters Election will be announced June 27 at 6 p.m. on ESPN.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.