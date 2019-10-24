Are more states rooting for the Astros to win the World Series? Check out this map for the answer

Houston Astros take on D.C. Nationals in the World Series.

HOUSTON - Across the country, baseball fans' rooting interests are split during the World Series as the Astros and Nationals compete for the world championship.

Over 100,000 tweets including the hashtags #takeitback and #stayinthefight were tracked on Sunday after the Astros beat the Yankees in Game 6 of the ALCS and advanced to the World Series.

A map created by betonline.ag, utilized trends software with direct access to geotagged Twitter data.

betonline Sports betting website creates a map based on Twitter data showing how US is split on which team their supporting in the World Series.

The Nationals have the most states pulling for them, at 33 compared to 17 for the Astros.

#TakeItBack



