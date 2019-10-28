See Astros' players Roberto Osuna, José Urquidy in this photo from 12 years ago

HOUSTON - From childhood teammates playing in a baseball youth tournament in Sinaloa, Mexico, to playing in the World Series with the Houston Astros, Roberto Osuna and José Urquidy are now one win away from their first World Series championship.

On Sunday, Beistv.mx, a page dedicated to sharing baseball content in Spanish, shared this childhood photo of Astros pitchers Osuna and Urquidy on Facebook:

The photo dates back 12 years, according to the Facebook post, which means the players were around 11 to 12 years old when it was taken.

Both pitchers are now 24 years old.

Osuna has been with the Astros since 2018.

Urquidy made his professional major league baseball debut with the Astros in early July. He is the first Mexican native to matriculate through the Astros' farm system.

Also appearing in the photo is Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías, who is also from Mexico.

