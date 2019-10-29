Astros

See all 9 of the Astros murals around the city

By Briana Edwards - Digital Contributor
Muros

Mural painted by Sebastian “Mr. D 1987” Bouleau after the Astros win ALDS Game 1 against Tampa Bay Rays on Oct. 4, 2019.

HOUSTON - Fans in Houston are hoping for one more win and one more mural.

Muros -- an art company that brings brands or businesses together with local artists to create projects in many cities -- partnered with the Houston Astros to reward the city with a new mural for every postseason win. So far, there are nine artworks displayed across Houston.

The Astros are leading the series 3-2, and need just one more win to make Houston home to another pennant trophy and mural.

Game 6 is Tuesday at Minute Maid Park. First pitch is set for 7:07 p.m.

Check out the murals completed so far:

World Series Win 3 mural
Artist: "gonzo247"
World Series Win 2 mural
Artist: Franky Cardona
World Series Win 1 mural
Artist: David Maldonado and AJ Rose
ALCS Win 4 mural
Artist: Gabriel Prusmack
ALCS Win 3 mural
Artist: "artboy76"
ALCS Win 2 mural
Artist: Franky Cardona
ALCS Win 1 mural
Artist: "Donkeeboy"
ALDS Win 3 mural
Artist: Angel Quesada
ALDS Win 2 mural
Artist: "Tarbox"
ALDS Win 1 mural
Artist: Sebastian “Mr. D 1987” Bouleau
