See all 9 of the Astros murals around the city

Mural painted by Sebastian “Mr. D 1987” Bouleau after the Astros win ALDS Game 1 against Tampa Bay Rays on Oct. 4, 2019.

HOUSTON - Fans in Houston are hoping for one more win and one more mural.

Muros -- an art company that brings brands or businesses together with local artists to create projects in many cities -- partnered with the Houston Astros to reward the city with a new mural for every postseason win. So far, there are nine artworks displayed across Houston.

The Astros are leading the series 3-2, and need just one more win to make Houston home to another pennant trophy and mural.

Game 6 is Tuesday at Minute Maid Park. First pitch is set for 7:07 p.m.

Check out the murals completed so far:

World Series Win 3 mural

Artist: "gonzo247"

Location: Pearland Town Center

World Series Win 2 mural

Artist: Franky Cardona

Location: LaCenterra at Cinco Ranch

World Series Win 1 mural

Artist: David Maldonado and AJ Rose

Location: The Boardwalk Towne Lake

ALCS Win 4 mural

Artist: Gabriel Prusmack

Location: Baybrook Mall

ALCS Win 3 mural

Artist: "artboy76"

Location: Torchy's Tacos at The Market at Springwoods Village

ALCS Win 2 mural

Artist: Franky Cardona

Location: First Colony Mall

ALCS Win 1 mural

Artist: "Donkeeboy"

Location: Velvet Taco

ALDS Win 3 mural

Artist: Angel Quesada

Location: Brewingz Restaurant & Bar

ALDS Win 2 mural

Artist: "Tarbox"

Location: Lola’s Breakfast In The Heights

ALDS Win 1 mural

Artist: Sebastian “Mr. D 1987” Bouleau

Location: Warehouse Live

KPRC has a ton of Astros content. You can find more coverage of all things Astros here. #TakeItBack

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.