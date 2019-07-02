Ryan Pressly excited for his first All-Star Game

Ryan Pressly pitches in the seventh inning of the Houston Astros vs Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim match as part of the Mexico Series at Estadio de Beisbol Monterrey on May 05, 2019, in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon.

HOUSTON - Astros right-handed relief pitcher Ryan Pressly is heading to Cleveland for the 2019 All-Star Game.

It's the first All-Star nomination of his career. He said he's humbled by the opportunity.

“It’s an honor to be selected and to have it done by some of the players and coaches around the league, it’s a huge honor, and I’m very thankful for it,” Pressly said.

Since joining the Astros last season before the trade deadline, Pressly has been playing some of the best baseball of his career.

At 30 years old, he leads the league with 19 holds. Despite being a new addition to the organization, the veteran quickly earned the respect of his teammates, including eight-time All-Star Justin Verlander.

“I’m ecstatic for him. His first All-Star game. Getting to experience that with a player is something I’m really looking forward to,” Verlander said.

The Astros have the most All-Stars of any team in the league this season with six. Pressly is excited to share the moment with his teammates.

“That’s awesome, too. I get to be around (Michael) Brantley, (George) Springer, JV (Verlander), (Gerrit) Cole all those guys. I’m very excited but I couldn’t have done it without all of my teammates," Pressly said.

The All-Star Game is July 9 in Cleveland.

