Find World Series food deals at these Houston restaurants

HOUSTON - Grab some grub while watching the World Series games and cheering on the Astros as they take on the Washington Nationals.

Here are some food deals offered at these Houston restaurants:

A'Bouzy

A'Bouzy is offering Gulf oysters on the half shell for only 50 cents during all World Series games while supplies last.

King's BierHaus

This restaurant in the Heights has $5 hot dogs and $5 beers for baseball fans.

B.B. Italia Kitchen & Bar

This restaurant, located in the Energy Corridor, is offering "Astros Hour" during every game for fans to enjoy food and drink specials at its lively bar and patio area.

The newest addition is the B.B. wings. Diners can enjoy 6 wings for $6 with the choice of honey garlic, barbecue or buffalo sauce along with homemade ranch or blue cheese dipping sauce.

You can find the happy hour menu here, under the happy hour tab.

B.B. Lemon

The B.B. Lemon restaurants on Washington and Montrose are offering "Lemon Hour Takes It Back!" During each game, guests can enjoy food and drink specials.

You can find the happy hour menu here, under the lemon hour tab.

Brasserie Du Parc

This French restaurant in the Downtown French Quarter has a $10 game day special that includes an Angus burger on a brioche bun or a crepe dog, a draft beer or house wine, and an order of fries.

B&B Butchers & Restaurant

This restaurant is offering deals on its Texas wagyu hot dogs all day long during game days. During home games, B&B's diners can board the complimentary shuttle Rare Force One, which will take guests to the ballpark and back. Guests must reserve their ride ahead of time as space is limited.

The Ballpark Classic - $14

Two Texas wagyu hot dogs with a side of ketchup, mustard, relish and sauerkraut

Chef Tommy's Dog - $26

A Texas wagyu hot dog with thick-cut applewood smoked bacon and blue cheese crust, topped with caramelized onions and house-made truffle-infused honey

The Carpetbagger Coney - $29

Texas wagyu hot dog topped with Cajun fried oysters, applewood smoked thick-cut bacon, crumbled blue cheese and house-made blue cheese dressing and hot sauce

Break the Bank Frank - $124

Texas wagyu hot dog on a truffle butter toasted bun, and topped with 2 ounces of A5 Japanese wagyu filet, sauteed Main lobster in a truffle mustard beurre blanc and finished with 24k-karat gold edible flakes

