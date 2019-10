Carlos Correa celebrates hitting a walk-off solo home run during the eleventh inning against the New York Yankees to win Game 2 of the American League Championship Series 3-2 at Minute Maid Park on October 13, 2019, in Houston.

HOUSTON - After a tense five-hour, extra-innings game, it was a single home run that would lift the Houston Astros over the New York Yankees for an American League Championship Series Game 2 win.

The 11th-inning homer by Astros shortstop Carlos Correa whipped fans into a frenzy.

Here's a look at how people on social media reacted to the power-packed hit.

Carlos Correa @ all of Astros Twitter: pic.twitter.com/KmOVCUujGB — The Hamberdler (@Whata_Berger) October 14, 2019

CARLOS CORREA CALLED GAME FOR THE ASTROS #ALCS 😳pic.twitter.com/YvoWuCUVL7 — Sports ON Tap (@SONTHighlights) October 14, 2019

Who ever said baseballl is boring. Take this shot from Carlos Correa 🔥🔥🔥



pic.twitter.com/0Yf4oKjpbM — George Jarjour (@gjarjour) October 14, 2019

Houston was up late last night. Carlos Correa sure made it worth it. https://t.co/biOyOQ8a2i — Anna Hurt (@arhurt_19) October 14, 2019

Carlos Correa with the walk off homer and the best pimp job of the year pic.twitter.com/A2pkad1OCw — TheCheapSeats (@The_Nose_Bleeds) October 14, 2019

