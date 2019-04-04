Ready to 'orange out' Minute Maid Park? Astros' home-opener set for Friday

Houston Astros fans display a sign during batting practice before Game Four of the American League Championship Series between the Boston Red Sox and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on October 17, 2018 in Houston, Texas.

HOUSTON - Who's ready for baseball season?

The Houston Astros are expecting a sold-out crowd for opening day this Friday at Minute Maid Park, as the team takes on the Oakland Athletics.

The game is set for 7:10 p.m., and it'll be televised on the MLB Network and AT&T SportsNet.

If you're interested in trying to snag a seat, well, you might not be able to physically sit -- but the team recently released a few hundred standing-room only tickets for fans who don't mind staying on their feet or strolling.

Astros fans will be attempting to "orange out" the park, meaning you'll want to wear something orange to match the home crowd.

Also, the park will host another Opening Day Street Fest, presented by Budweiser, featuring live music, food trucks, games and access to the center field area and St. Arnold Bar from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. A game ticket is required for entry. Street Fest entrances are located at Left Field Gate, Center Field Gate and the Atrium Entrance.

Pregame ceremonies start at 6:30 p.m. The team said the Astros will celebrate President George H.W. Bush and former first lady Barbara Bush with a special tribute, honoring 41 and Mrs. Bush as some of the greatest Astros fans in franchise history. Several Bush family members, including their son, Neil Bush, and grandsons, Pierce Bush and George P. Bush, will be in attendance, the team said.

Finally, fireworks will cap off the evening.

You going?

