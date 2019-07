Power of 11: Number plays significant role in Astros' 11-1 win over Athletics

Joe Smith high fives George Springer after the final out against the Oakland Athletics. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

HOUSTON - The Astros celebrated the Apollo 11 anniversary at Minute Maid Monday night and the power of 11 was prevalent throughout the entire game.

Neil Armstrong’s son, Rick Armstrong, kicked off the stellar evening by throwing out the first pitch and the game skyrocketed from there.

Gerrit Cole pitched seven strong innings and Aledmys Diaz, Yordan Alvarez and Yuli Gurriel homered as the Houston Astros jumped on Homer Bailey for nine runs early and flew to an 11-1 win over the Oakland Athletics..

Cole struck out 11 batters to help Houston to its sixth straight win, and his 11th win.

In the third inning, the Astros scored their 11th run, while Armstrong was being interviewed in the booth.

Yuli Gurriel hit a home run that brought him to an 11-game hitting streak, and Yordan Alvarez scored his 11th home run.

Astros manager AJ Hinch said the win was fitting for the evening.

“I think it was very appropriate we scored 11 runs and we’re celebrating Apollo 11,” Hinch said.

Alvarez sent Bailey's second pitch of the second inning beyond the bullpen in right-center to put Houston up 1-0.

George Springer hit an RBI single with one out in the inning and Bailey's bases-loaded walk of Jose Altuve made it 3-0. The Astros added a run on a groundout by Alex Bregman.

Alvarez drew a four-pitch walk to open the third inning before Gurriel's homer to left field pushed the lead to 6-0. Gurriel has an 11-game hitting streak and has hit 14 home runs in his last 23 games to give him a career-best 19 homers this season.

Josh Reddick doubled on a line drive to right field after Gurriel's home run before a single by Robinson Chirinos.

Diaz, who was playing in his first game since May 26 because of a hamstring injury, then belted a fastball to left field to make it 9-0 and chase Bailey (8-7).

Bailey, who was acquired from Kansas City on July 14, allowed a season-high nine runs and tied a season high with eight hits in just two-plus innings. It was the first loss since June 1 for the veteran right-hander, who had won four straight decisions capped by Wednesday's win against Seattle in his debut for the Athletics.

Alvarez doubled in a run off Brian Schlitter with two outs in the inning to give him 35 RBIs, which is the most in major league history by a player in his first 30 games, surpassing the 34 Albert Pujols had in 2001.

Matt Chapman doubled for Oakland's first hit with one out in the fourth and the Athletics made it 11-1 when he scored on a two-out double by Mark Canha.

Those were the only two hits as the Athletics ended a streak of 21 straight games with a home run.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Astros: SS Carlos Correa (broken rib) will continue a rehabilitation assignment with Triple-A Round Rock this week where he is scheduled to play on Tuesday and Wednesday before being activated from the 60-day injured list on Friday.

UP NEXT

Athletics: RHP Mike Fiers (9-3, 3.64 ERA) is scheduled to start for Oakland on Tuesday night. Fiers, who pitched for Houston from 2015-17, is 7-0 with a 2.25 ERA in his last 13 starts beginning with his no-hitter against Cincinnati on May 7.

Astros: LHP Wade Miley (8-4, 3.25) will start for Houston on Tuesday. Miley yielded three hits and two runs - one earned - in 5 1/3 innings of a 6-2 win over the Angels in his last start.

