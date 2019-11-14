Pitcher Gerrit Cole rejects Astros 'qualifying offer'

Gerrit Cole pitches against the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim in the first inning at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on July 17, 2019, in Anaheim, California.

HOUSTON - Pitcher Gerrit Cole on Thursday rejected the “qualifying offer” extended by the Houston Astros.

The $17.8 million offer was extended Nov. 4 as Cole, who was one of the stars of the Astros World Series run, was expected to enter free agency. He could command a new deal that will surpass $250 million.

Some believe the offer was merely a formality as the Astros wouldn’t get a compensatory draft pick without it if Cole were to sign with another team.

Astros owner Jim Crane said last week that the team will “make a run at it,” when asked about efforts to re-sign the right-hander.

Cole was 20-5 during the regular season.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.