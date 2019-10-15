Numbers 2 Know for ALCS Game 3

BRONX, N.Y. - Let's start the countdown to Game 3 of the American League Championship Series on Wednesday in New York.

First pitch is at 3:08 p.m. Central time at Yankee Stadium with the winner taking a 2-1 series lead.

Here are some numbers you should know before the game starts.

3 - This marks the Astros 3rd straight ALCS appearance.

7 - Number of times in the Championship Series in Astros history.

82 - Percentage of teams since 1985 that have won ALCS Game 2 and advanced to World Series.

27 - Postseason RBI's for Carlos Correa which is first in Astros history.

12 - Postseason home runs for George Springer which is first in Astros history.

1.50 - ERA for Astros reliever Will Harris this season in 68 appearances, which is Harris' career-best.

15-32 - Astros Playoff record on the road for all-time

10/15/86 - This date in 1986 the Astros lost the National League Championship Series Game 6 to the Mets 7-6 in 16 innings.

0.57 - Playoff ERA of Gerrit Cole after two starts against the Rays in the American League Division Series.

25 - Number of strikeouts in Cole's two wins over the Rays in the ALDS.

2-0 - Cole's Career record against the Yankees.

3-1 - Cole's playoff record with the Astros in 2018 and 2019.

.315 - Carlos Correa's career batting average in the ALCS.

.189 - Career postseason batting average for Michael Brantley.

13 - Number of postseason multi-hit games for Jose Altuve.

7 - Postseason home runs in 33 Playoff games for Alex Bregman.

