Mattress Mack treats 100 veterans to Game 1 of World Series

HOUSTON - Jim McIngvale, also known as "Mattress Mack," is treating 100 veterans to Game 1 of the World Series.

McIngvale first met the veterans at Camp Hope in northwest Houston.

"These are great veterans who have given their all for us. I went out the other day to give a speech there and was totally inspired,” said Mack.

Camp Hope provides interim housing for wounded warriors and their families suffering from combat-related PTSD.

“They have 83 vets that live on the site full time. They have depression issues, PTSD Issues, and Camp Hope helps them get back into normal life, helps them find jobs, find careers," Mack said.

Mack is also providing the 100 veterans with a free meal at Pappas BBQ before the game.

He said it was the least he could do for those who have sacrificed so much.

"I never served but I've seen the trauma that these guys have been through,” Mack said. “Camp Hope is one of many places in Houston that takes care of our veterans with PTSD and it just gives all of us at Gallery Furniture great joy to help these veterans who have done so much while I did so little."

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.