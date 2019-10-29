LOL: Houston Astros' youngest fans say the darnedest things

Pixabay

HOUSTON - The Houston Astros have fans of every age, but not all fans of every age have mastered the intricacies of communication and baseball.

KPRC 2 asked our social media fans what the littlest fans in their lives have said about the Astros and the World Series. Here are some of the best responses we received.

Viewer Erin Nix: "Why doesn't be just hit the ball harder so he gets a homerun?" Also, "Why doesn't he just run faster, so he gets there before the ball?"

Viewer melbanksmama on her 3-year-old: "Ugh baseball again?? I want to watch no more sports!"

Viewer housegoebel: " 'Mom, thank goodness Elf on the Shelf is an Astros fan!!!!' In our house the elf wears an Astros tiny helmet!"

Viewer dianadeette: "The morning after an ALCS game my granddaughter asked if we beat the 'Wankees' last night!😜"

Viewer Krysten Powers' 4-year-old daughter: "Mom, did the Astros baseball win?"

Me: "Yes, they did."

Her: "Yay! I'm so proud of them. I'm so proud of my best friend George Springer!"

Powers wrote, "She also says that when he is done playing baseball he will come over to our house for dinner."

Viewer Gina Santavicca wrote: "My 6-year-old grandson said, 'Mimi what color are you voting for? Orange or Blue and Red because that's who I'm voting for too!!'"

Viewer Nancy Parada wrote: "My 1-year-old loves to clap. It doesn't matter if the Astros or Nationals make the homerun, she just sees people clapping and she claps along saying, 'YAY."

"My 5-year-old cousin has started watching the game and tells my aunt during Game 2 of Astros vs. Nats, 'Mom, I want to go see the Astronauts play.' I mean they were almost named the 'Houston Astronauts,' so she wasn't too far off. 😆"

Amy Grounds wrote KPRC 2: "So the last World Series game, it was really late, maybe the extra-inning game and my daughter says: 'How does Altuve wake up and go to work in the morning?'"

Marcella Barnes said her 7-year-old said, "So are the Astros playing or working?"

Barnes said she replied, "Both baby girl."

For more, and to add yours, go to our social media posts below.

Kids say the darnedest things, don't they? Have your little ones said something during the World Series that makes you... Posted by KPRC2 / Click2Houston on Monday, October 28, 2019

Kids say the darnedest things, don't they? Have your little ones said something during the #WorldSeries that makes you smile? Share their adorable chants, rants and more with us in the comments! Video welcome! @astros #Houston #hounews #takeitback #htx #houtx #Astros pic.twitter.com/QUPrZsq1ra — KPRC 2 Houston (@KPRC2) October 28, 2019

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.