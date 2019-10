KPRC

The Houston Astros start their third World Series journey on Tuesday night.

Game 1 of the best-of-seven series between the Astros and the Washington Nationals begins at 7:08 p.m. at Minute Maid Park.

Once the game begins, you can follow live coverage from the KPRC 2 team below.

