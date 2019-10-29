LIVE COVERAGE: Astros face Nationals in Game 6 of World Series

HOUSTON - The Houston Astros are facing the Washington Nationals on Tuesday night for Game 6 of the World Series.

First pitch is scheduled for 7:07 p.m. at Minute Maid Park.

If the Astros win, the team will claim its second World Series title. If the Nationals win, the determining Game 7 will be played at the Juice Box on Wednesday night.

Once the game starts, you can follow live coverage of it below.

