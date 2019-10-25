LIVE COVERAGE: Astros battle it out against the Nats in Game 3 of the World Series

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The Houston Astros will play the first away game of the World Series Wednesday night against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park in the nation's capital.
So far it's been a tough run for the Astros this series as they trail the Nationals 2-0. A win Wednesday is critical for Houston to have any hope of continuing a World Series bid.
During Game 3, Zack Greinke will start for the Astros and Aníbal Sánchez will start for the Nationals.
The game is slated to begin at 7:07 p.m. Central Time.
You can follow our live coverage after the game starts, below:
