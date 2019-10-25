LIVE COVERAGE: Astros battle it out against the Nats in Game 3 of the World Series

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 17: Zack Greinke #21 of the Houston Astros delivers the pitch against the New York Yankees during the first inning in game four of the American League Championship Series at Yankee Stadium on October 17, 2019 in…

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The Houston Astros will play the first away game of the World Series Wednesday night against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park in the nation's capital.

So far it's been a tough run for the Astros this series as they trail the Nationals 2-0. A win Wednesday is critical for Houston to have any hope of continuing a World Series bid.

During Game 3, Zack Greinke will start for the Astros and Aníbal Sánchez will start for the Nationals.

The game is slated to begin at 7:07 p.m. Central Time.

