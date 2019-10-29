Keys to an Astros win during Game 6 of World Series

The Houston Astros faced the Washington Nationals during Game 2 of the World Series at Minute Maid Park in Houston n Oct. 23, 2019.

HOUSTON - Will tonight be the night?

The Houston Astros led the MLB in wins to earn home-field advantage for an opportunity just like the one they will get Tuesday at Minute Maid Park.

One win against the Washington Nationals and the celebration can begin.

Let's take a look at what it will take for the Astros to clinch their second World Series title.

Verlander, go deep

Ideally, A.J. Hinch would love to see Verlander go at least into the sixth or seventh inning. A solid outing, and then the bullpen can take over. Joe Smith, Will Harris and Roberto Osuna have yet to give up a run in the World Series.

Keep foot on the pedal offensively

The Astros' bats came alive in the three-game sweep in Washington and they want and expect that to carry over Tuesday against Nats starter Stephen Strasburg. He is tough though, walking only two and striking out 40 this postseason. The Astros got two runs against him in Game 2 and then were shut down the rest of the night.

Feed off the MMP crowd

This one is easy. Minute Maid Park will be electric as fans will do their part for the Astros and let the Nationals know just how loud they can make it with the roof closed. For the first time, the Astros have a shot to clinch the title and celebrate at home.

