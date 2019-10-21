Jose Altuve is new owner of New York Yankees — or so someone wrote on Wikipedia

The Houston Astros are headed to the World Series this week after beating the New York Yankees 6-4 during Game 6 of the American League Championship Series Saturday.

In case you missed it, we "literally love" Jose Altuve for his incredible walkoff home run in the ninth inning that won the nailbiter for Houston and has landed a place in Astros' history.

Astros fans spent all weekend trolling the Yankees on social media, especially after how Yankees fans behaved during the ALCS, but a sneaky blow came when someone covertly edited the Yankees' Wikipedia page after Game 6 to list Houston's pride, Altuve, as an owner of the East Coast team.

The hilarious change went unnoticed for much of Sunday and was fixed early Monday morning.

You may not own the Yankees, Altuve, but you definitely OWNED them!

