Jose Altuve has been a baseball powerhouse from the beginning

HOUSTON - Many eyes will be on one Houston Astros player in the postseason who proves every day that you can be a winner no matter your size.

"They said, ‘Hey we're getting a new player,'" said longtime Corpus Christi Hooks President Ken Schrom, reflecting on the news that Jose Altuve would be joining the Astros feeder team. "'He's coming up from A-ball. Don't be surprised at his size because he can play.'"

The Astros second baseman stands at only 5 feet, 6 inches tall. Schrom said that has never been a problem for him.

"The first day he was in the lineup, I think he had two or three hits, made some great plays in the field and he never stopped, and he hasn't stopped," Schrom said. "It's pretty incredible. He always had that stigma, ‘Hey, he's too little. He's too little. He can't do this. He can't do that.' You know what? Yes he can."

After only a short time with the Hooks in 2011, Altuve moved up to the big leagues and the Houston Astros.

Since then, Altuve's been a six-time MLB All-Star, a starter in four of them. He won the American League MVP Award, Hank Aaron Award and a World Series, all in 2017. He has a list of other accolades.

"He still plays the game the right way, after all the success that he's had," Schrom said. "He still hustles every day and still has that smile on his face. It's super when you have a young guy that kind of overachieves and becomes an MVP. It's a great story."

Other Astros favorites also played with the Hooks, including Alex Bregman, George Springer and Carlos Correa.

They're all set to play in the Astros must-win Game 5 of the American League Division Series on Thursday.

