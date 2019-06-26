Is Carlos Correa aiming to return for the All-Star Game?

HOUSTON - When news broke that Carlos Correa fractured his rib during an in-home massage, fans knew that meant he would not be returning any time soon.

Now, it seems that the fans may be the very reason Correa is most motivated to return.

On Tuesday afternoon, Correa gave an update on the progress of his rehabilitation.

Rehab update

“I feel great. I’m really happy with the progress I have made. Today I ran, I’m already doing a lot of stuff in the gym,” Correa said.

All-Star Game motivation

Correa then explained how the fans voting for him in the All-Star Game has been pushing him to return sooner.

“I got motivated by the fans voting me into the top three in the All-Star Game. I really appreciate that even though I’ve been hurt they appreciated the kind of season I was having. I want to be able to try to get back before the All-Star Game just in case I win those votes, I would love to play for the fans that supported me and voted for me,” Correa said.

Target date

Correa went on to explain that a member of the Astros medical staff has told him that a target date for his rehab games is the All-Star break.

“The plan is to be doing rehab games throughout the All-Star break and I told him if the fans vote me in one of my rehab games is going to be the All-Star Game,” Correa said.

All-Star Game rehab?

Correa was then asked again about the suggestion that he would use the All-Star Game as a rehab game.

“If I get voted in and I’m feeling healthy I’m going to play,” he said.

What did Hinch say?

Directly after speaking with Correa in the clubhouse, the media talked with Astros manager A.J. Hinch in the dugout.

The skipper was asked if Correa’s goal to use the All-Star Game was a realistic scenario, to which he answered, “No, I don’t think it’s realistic.”

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.