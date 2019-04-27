Indians down Astros 6-3

Josh Reddick scores on a bunt by Robinson Chirinos in the second inning at Minute Maid Park on April 26, 2019. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

HOUSTON - Francisco Lindor hit two of Cleveland's four home runs and drove in three runs to lead the Indians to a 6-3 victory over the Houston Astros on Friday night.

Carlos Gonzalez and Leonys Martin also homered to help the Indians to their second straight win over the Astros.

Tyler Naquin had two hits and his RBI double in the seventh off Hector Rondon (2-1) put Cleveland up 4-3 for its first lead of the game.

Lindor, who came off the injured list on Saturday, had a solo shot in the third off Collin McHugh and connected on a two-run homer off Josh James with no outs in the ninth to pad the lead.

The Astros had a couple of chances to score late but came up short. Michael Brantley hit a two-out single in the seventh and reached third on a single by Carlos Correa, but Nick Wittgren retired Josh Reddick to end the threat.

Houston got a leadoff single by Yuli Gurriel in the eighth when his line drive was deflected by a leaping Jason Kipnis and rolled into center field. But Wittgren retired the next three batters, with two strikeouts, to end the inning.

Brad Hand walked one in a scoreless ninth for his eighth save.

McHugh yielded just four hits in 5 2/3 innings but three of them were homers. He allowed three runs and tied a season high by striking out nine as he bounced back after allowing a career-worst 10 runs on eight hits in 3 1/3 innings of an 11-10 loss to Texas in his last outing.

Cleveland's Corey Kluber allowed seven hits and three runs in five innings, the third straight start where he's given up at least three runs. Adam Cimber (2-1) pitched 1 2/3 scoreless innings for the win.

Houston led early when Reddick doubled to start the second before Gurriel snapped a career-worst, 0-for-16 slump with a single to right field. A bunt single by Robinson Chirinos scored Reddick with one out to put the Astros up 1-0. Kluber struck out George Springer, but walked Jose Altuve to load the bases. Alex Bregman then drew a walk to send home a run and make it 2-0.

The Indians cut the lead to one when Lindor sent a ball into the seats in right field for his 100th career homer with two outs in the third.

Gonzalez collected his first extra-base hit this season and tied it up with his homer to right center with one out in the fourth.

Houston regained the lead when Chirinos singled before scoring on a double by Springer with one out in the bottom of the inning.

Martin tied it again with his home run to right field with two outs in the fifth. It was his fifth home run in April, which ties his career high for a month.

UP NEXT

Indians: RHP Shane Bieber (2-1, 3.47 ERA) will start for the Indians on Saturday. He'll look to get back on track after taking his first loss of the season in his last start when he allowed five hits and seven runs - five earned - in just 2 1/3 innings.

Astros: RHP Brad Peacock (2-1, 4.29) is scheduled to start for Houston when the series continues on Saturday. Peacock allowed six hits and three runs in five innings in a 9-5 loss to the Twins in his last outing.

