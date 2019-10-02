How you can take part in a rally for the Astros on Thursday

HOUSTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 22: Josh Reddick #22 of the Houston Astros and the team acknowledges the crowd after winning the American League West Division after defeating the Los Angeles Angels at Minute Maid Park on September 22, 2019 in…

HOUSTON - You can get the Houston Astros ready for their first playoff game by taking part in a rally outside of City Hall on Thursday.

The rally will take place at 10 a.m. on the front steps of City Hall, located at 901 Bagby St.

Astros players Josh Reddick and Chris Devenski will be in attendance, along with Astros President of Business Operations Reid Ryan, President of Baseball Operations Jeff Luhnow, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and mascot Orbit.

The Astros kick off their best of five game series against either the Athletics or Rays at 1:05 p.m. on Friday at Minute Maid Park.



