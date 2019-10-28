What time Game 6 of the World Series will start and how to stream it

HOUSTON - The Astros are one win away from earning the title of two-time World Series champions.
After the Nationals left Houston with a 2-0 lead in the series, the Astros took it back on the field in D.C. and now lead the series 3-2.
Here's what to know about watching the game:
Game: Washington Nationals at Houston Astros, Game 6
When: Tuesday, 7:07 p.m.
Watch: Fox
Stream: FoxSports.com
