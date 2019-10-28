What time Game 6 of the World Series will start and how to stream it

The Houston Astros took on the Washington Nationals in Game 1 of the World Series at Minute Maid Park in Houston on Oct. 22, 2019.

HOUSTON - The Astros are one win away from earning the title of two-time World Series champions.

After the Nationals left Houston with a 2-0 lead in the series, the Astros took it back on the field in D.C. and now lead the series 3-2.

Here's what to know about watching the game:

Game: Washington Nationals at Houston Astros, Game 6

When: Tuesday, 7:07 p.m.

Watch: Fox

Stream: FoxSports.com

