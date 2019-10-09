How to watch Game 5 of the ALDS on television and stream it

It all comes down to Thursday night for the Houston Astros.

The Astros will face the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 5 of the ALDS. The winner will play the New York Yankees in the American League Championship Series.

Here's what to know about watching the game:

Game: Astros vs. Rays, Game 5

When: Thursday, 6:07 p.m.

Watch it: FS1

Stream it: Fox Sports Go app

How did we get here?

After losing 10-3 on Monday, the Astros had a chance to close things out on Tuesday but Tampa Bay had different ideas.

The Rays beat the Astros 4-1 on Tuesday to even their AL Division Series at two games apiece.

Ryan Yarbrough and five other pitchers combined on a six-hitter for Tampa Bay. Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell came out of the bullpen for his first career relief appearance, holding off Houston in the ninth inning to earn the save.

Verlander, starting on short rest after dominating the wild-card Rays in Game 1, looked uncomfortable on the mound and was pulled in the fourth after giving up four runs.

- The Associated Press contributed to this report



