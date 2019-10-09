How to watch Game 5 of the ALDS on television and stream it

It all comes down to Thursday night for the Houston Astros.
The Astros will face the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 5 of the ALDS. The winner will play the New York Yankees in the American League Championship Series.
Here's what to know about watching the game:
Game: Astros vs. Rays, Game 5
When: Thursday, 6:07 p.m.
Watch it: FS1
Stream it: Fox Sports Go app
ST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 07: Willy Adames #1 of the Tampa Bay Rays celebrates with Ji-Man Choi #26 after defeating the Houston Astros 10-3 in Game Three of the American League Division Series at Tropicana Field on October 07, 2019 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
ST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 07: Colin Poche #38 of the Tampa Bay Rays delivers a pitch during the ninth inning against the Houston Astros in Game Three of the American League Division Series at Tropicana Field on October 07, 2019 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
ST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 07: Josh James #39 of the Houston Astros delivers a pitch against the Tampa Bay Rays during the eighth inning in Game Three of the American League Division Series at Tropicana Field on October 07, 2019 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)
ST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 07: Justin Verlander #35 of the Houston Astros looks on from the dugout against the Tampa Bay Rays during the eighth inning in Game Three of the American League Division Series at Tropicana Field on October 07, 2019 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)
ST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 07: Josh James #39 of the Houston Astros delivers a pitch against the Tampa Bay Rays during the eighth inning in Game Three of the American League Division Series at Tropicana Field on October 07, 2019 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)
ST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 07: Oliver Drake #47 of the Tampa Bay Rays delivers a pitch in the eighth inning against the Houston Astros in Game Three of the American League Division Series at Tropicana Field on October 07, 2019 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)
ST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 07: Wade Miley #20 of the Houston Astros reacts after being taken out of the game by manager AJ Hinch #14 during the seventh inning against the Tampa Bay Rays in Game Three of the American League Division Series at Tropicana Field on October 07, 2019 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)
How did we get here?
After losing 10-3 on Monday, the Astros had a chance to close things out on Tuesday but Tampa Bay had different ideas.
The Rays beat the Astros 4-1 on Tuesday to even their AL Division Series at two games apiece.
Ryan Yarbrough and five other pitchers combined on a six-hitter for Tampa Bay. Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell came out of the bullpen for his first career relief appearance, holding off Houston in the ninth inning to earn the save.
Verlander, starting on short rest after dominating the wild-card Rays in Game 1, looked uncomfortable on the mound and was pulled in the fourth after giving up four runs.
- The Associated Press contributed to this report
