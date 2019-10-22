How to score last-minute tickets to Game 1

HOUSTON - The bats start swinging in Game 1 of the World Series at Minute Maid Park at 7:08 p.m. Tuesday. If you want to see the action in person, it's not too late.

There are about 40,000 seats in Minute Maid Park. As of 6:30 a.m., there were fewer than 1,700 tickets available on Stub Hub, the official secondary marketplace for Major League Baseball.

We saw a standing room only ticket for $365 and some seats in the nosebleed View Deck II section for $449 each.

The most expensive seat was in the Diamond Club and listed for $12,500.

These prices can go up or down as we get closer to game time. If sellers are not able to sell them at these prices, you can count on them to go down. But do you take that chance?

We asked Stub Hub ticket expert Adam Budelli when you should hit the buy button.

"It's always hard to predict with a game with this much demand when the best time is to buy tickets," he said. "But we do recommend if you have a specific seat or place you want to be for the game to go ahead and purchase that right away."

On GameTime, we found seats in the same nosebleed section for $416 each.

