Astros

How to get in to Minute Maid Park's Game 3 watch party tonight

By Briana Edwards - Digital Contributor
Getty Images

A general view of the Houston Astros' home stadium Minute Maid Park.

The Astros are playing in D.C. but the Juice Box won't be quiet tonight. Fans are invited to cheer on the Astros in Game 3 at Minute Maid Park.

The stadium has hosted watch parties for every postseason away game. The pregame show and World Series Game 3 will be shown on the stadium's large video screen.

More Headlines

All online vouchers have been claimed for the scheduled away games; however, fans without an online voucher are still invited to attend.

Additional vouchers will be made available at the gates for fans to claim in-person, beginning two hours prior to first pitch. Watch parties at Minute Maid Park are free to attend.

Fans looking to claim a voucher on-site can enter at left field gate, center field gate or the south home plate entrance.

For more information, click here.

 

 

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.