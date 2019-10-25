How to get in to Minute Maid Park's Game 3 watch party tonight

The Astros are playing in D.C. but the Juice Box won't be quiet tonight. Fans are invited to cheer on the Astros in Game 3 at Minute Maid Park.

The stadium has hosted watch parties for every postseason away game. The pregame show and World Series Game 3 will be shown on the stadium's large video screen.

All online vouchers have been claimed for the scheduled away games; however, fans without an online voucher are still invited to attend.

Additional vouchers will be made available at the gates for fans to claim in-person, beginning two hours prior to first pitch. Watch parties at Minute Maid Park are free to attend.

Fans looking to claim a voucher on-site can enter at left field gate, center field gate or the south home plate entrance.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.