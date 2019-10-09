You can still purchase tickets for Game 5 and you may be surprised what they're going for

Getty Images

HOUSTON - Tickets for the Astros' third home game against the Rays are still available if you're looking to cheer on the team on their hunt to advance to the American League Championship Series.

The team will return to Minute Maid Park on Thursday for Game 5 of the American League Division Series after losing to Tampa Bay 4-1 on Tuesday.

Fans can still snag some tickets online on the Major League Baseball site, Stubhub and SeatGeek.

Here's a breakdown of the tickets currently available on each site:

MLB: There are few options if you want to purchase single tickets, including 100 level field box and dugout seats, 200 level and standing room only. Prices range from $51 to $210 before taxes and fees.

No tickets are available if you want to purchase more than one. Fans are encouraged to continue checking the site to see if more tickets become available.

Official MLB Partner Stubhub: There are plenty of options available for single tickets on this site. SRO tickets start at $64 before taxes and fees. The most expensive single ticket costs $1,100 and is located in the front row of dugout box 124.

Stubhub is your best bet if you want to purchase several tickets.

SeatGeek: SeatGeek is another option where fans can purchase multiple tickets. SRO tickets start at $62. The most expensive ticket costs $1,089 before taxes and fees.

Stubhub and Seatgeek also have listings available for the American League Championship and World Series. Tickets to the ALCS range from $126 to $10,798 on Stubhub and $114 to $9,380 per ticket on Seatgeek. World Series tickets range from $600 to $18,888 on Stubhub and $587 to $18,769 on Seatgeek.

The winner of Game 5 will face the Yankees in the AL Championship Series, which is set for Saturday.

MLB Seating map and prices for Houston Astros 2019 ALDS home game tickets.

