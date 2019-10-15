How Houston is showing support for the Astros ahead of game 3

Alex Roman Jr., aka Donkeeboy, unveiled his latest Astros-themed mural Monday following the Astros game 2 win thanks to Carlos Correas’ walk-off home run.

HOUSTON - Fans are optimistic ahead of game 3 of the ALCS and they are hopeful the Astros will bring home a win.

Across Houston, people are showing their spirit and support by pulling out their Astros gear and painting the town orange and blue, including local artist Donkeeboy.

The mural is painted outside the Velvet Taco in Montrose and features astronaut Orbit cheering on the team from space.

Fans can show their support for our boys by heading out to this or any of the other Astros-themed murals around town and snapping a photo.

Space City will also be celebrating at a watch party at Minute Maid Park on Crawford Street. The festivities will include live music, food and games, and for $20 a person, you can get a live tour of the visitor clubhouse.

The party starts at 1 p.m. Tuesday. While it is free to attend, fans will need to claim a free admissions voucher, which people can do online.

The game is at Yankee Stadium in New York and is expected to start at 3:08 p.m.

