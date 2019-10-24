12 reactions that perfectly capture how Astros fans are feeling after the Game 2 loss

Astros fans take to Twitter to express their continued support and some frustrations after Game 2 of the World Series.

HOUSTON - The Astros are heading to D.C. for Game 3 of the World Series against the Nationals and fans are feeling all types of ways after the team's losses in Games 1 and 2 in Houston.

Here are some responses we collected from Astros fans on Twitter.

A real optimist

The Astros need to start Astro-ing again

retweet if you:

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

Need the Astros to be the Astros again... — WORLD SERIES 🅗🅔🅐🅣🅗🅔🅡 (@crushcitylove) October 24, 2019

Hey there... be nice

Bluntly honest but nice

Morning guys, our amazing and talented student from Alief TALIS 18 plus program wanted to send this letter to Mr. AJ Hinch to help give him some coaching hints for tomorrow night. She is a Gigantic Astro's fan, and that's just putting it small in words. #Win pic.twitter.com/lnvcLrRCTP — Makeba (@Makeba20712694) October 24, 2019

Well on the bright side, if we win, we win at home!

I don't understand why everyone is sweating the @astros being down 0-2 in The Series. The way I see it, we are going to win our second World Series at home! I'm excited!! @JuliaMorales — Havoc Actual (@wheres_havoc) October 24, 2019

Just a reminder...

Hey Astros, two games into the World Series. How many more wins do you guys need? pic.twitter.com/Q3ZM8pjlGU — Joe TTP (@JoePopBrand) October 24, 2019

He really isn't taking it well

That's the spirit!

Friday is a new day, bring it back to HTOWN 🧡🤘🏽 #TakeItBack — Carlos (@carloshtxx) October 24, 2019

Do it for the fam!

Stuff happens @astros . Fans still love y'all. Just keep your heads to and eyes on the prize. Remember, keep in your head the image of you all winning. Not the strikes, or outs. You celebrating with friends and family. You can do it! #TakeItBack 🧡💙 — DrFunny_Bunny (@UsagiMimi) October 24, 2019

It's simply the law of attraction.

Believe it, live it and it will happen. Capitalize on your strengths and capitalize on the opponents weakness. Go Astros, 5 games left. You can do this!!!!! @astros @JuliaMorales — Diana Westover (@xenertechx) October 24, 2019

KPRC has a ton of Astros content. You can find more coverage of all things Astros here. #TakeItBack

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.