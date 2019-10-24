12 reactions that perfectly capture how Astros fans are feeling after the Game 2 loss

HOUSTON - The Astros are heading to D.C. for Game 3 of the World Series against the Nationals and fans are feeling all types of ways after the team's losses in Games 1 and 2 in Houston.
Here are some responses we collected from Astros fans on Twitter.
A real optimist
The Astros need to start Astro-ing again
Hey there... be nice
Bluntly honest but nice
Well on the bright side, if we win, we win at home!
Just a reminder...
He really isn't taking it well
That's the spirit!
Do it for the fam!
It's simply the law of attraction.
KPRC has a ton of Astros content. You can find more coverage of all things Astros here. #TakeItBack
Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.