How Academy is preparing Houston-area stores for an Astros World Series win

HOUSTON - Academy stores around Houston are gearing up for an Astros World Series win after the team leads 3-2.

Shipments of championship gear including t-shirts and hats are en route to Houston in preparation for a potential World Series win on Tuesday. Other products that will be available for purchase upon the Astros' champions title victory include pennants, cups, flags and novelty items.

All 32 Houston-area Academy stores are expected to immediately re-open if the Astros win the World Series.

In 2017, lines wrapped around the stores. Some fans arrived to Academy locations before the game even ended and still waited hours to get in to make their purchases.

