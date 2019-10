J.J. Watt of the Houston Texans watches Game One of the 2019 World Series between the Houston Astros and the Washington Nationals at Minute Maid Park on October 22, 2019 in Houston, Texas.

HOUSTON - Houston celebrities are sharing their thoughts on the Astros and the end of Game 7 on social media Thursday.

Here are some of the responses we're seeing.

Dan Rather

And a season ends. A fitting cap to an improbable Fall Classic. Little consolation for us Astros fans pained by on off-season of what ifs. Kudos to a gutsy Nats squad; your fervent fans taste the joy of victory. See y'all at pitchers and catchers. Hope will again spring eternal. — Dan Rather (@DanRather) October 31, 2019

Sylvester Turner





Houston is very proud of the Astros. They are an incredible team with the heart of a Champion. Thanks for an awesome season. We extend our Congratulations to the Washington Nationals who had an amazing season. To Mayor @MayorBowser Houston shall honor its wager. st — Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) October 31, 2019

JJ Watt





Justin Stapleton

Me waking up this morning and seeing the final #Astros score ... 😑 pic.twitter.com/KC0prbmt2Z — Justin Stapleton (@KPRC2Justin) October 31, 2019



The Astros

