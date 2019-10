Fans of the Houston Astros react to losing the lead to the Washington Nationals in game 7 of The World Series October 30, 2019 in Houston, Texas. After a three run inning in the 7th, The Washington Nationals took the lead and would go on to…

HOUSTON - As Houston Astros fans wake to a Thursday without a World Series win, they are turning to social media to express the many feelings of love and loss for the hometown team.

Here are some of the heartbreaking, sweet and disappointed posts KPRC 2 found Thursday that speak to the heartrending end of the Astros' postseason:



I'd like to thank every single @Astros fan on here for all your interaction throughout this incredible season. It didn't end how we wanted it to, this one will always hurt, but we'll work out how to come back. Win, lose or tie, Astros till we die. #Astros — Astros Fans UK (@AstrosFansUK) October 31, 2019

We love our #Astros to the very end.



Congrats to the Nationals and @DCDemocrats. We couldn't be more happy to publicly support DC statehood and get y'all some good Texas beer in Milwaukee. https://t.co/IduqpGJAKz — Texas Democrats (@texasdemocrats) October 31, 2019

This hurts more than you know... ๐Ÿ˜” until next season gentlemen... #astros pic.twitter.com/KxTwgEavqi — Captain Carson (@chriscarson87) October 31, 2019

I've been sitting here collecting my thoughts after the loss. All that keeps replaying in my head is how blessed we are as a fan base. What we've had the last few years and the players we've been blessed to watch. So many future hall of famers. Stay positive. #Astros — ๐Ÿ ณ๐Ÿ พ๐Ÿ††๐Ÿ†‚๐Ÿ†ˆ (@DowsyAstros) October 31, 2019

Me waking up this morning and seeing the final #Astros score ... ๐Ÿ˜‘ pic.twitter.com/KC0prbmt2Z — Justin Stapleton (@KPRC2Justin) October 31, 2019

#Astros #TakeItBack



THROUGH IT ALL



WITH LOVE FROM



MANCHESTER ๐Ÿ‡ฌ๐Ÿ‡ง

TO

HOUSTON ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ธ



โ™ฅ๏ธโšพ๐Ÿค˜โ™ฅ๏ธโšพ๐Ÿค˜ pic.twitter.com/fznvMuN3AM — Stevie GO Stros โšพProud Houston Astros Fanโšพ (@StevieProud) October 31, 2019

All of houston is crying right now #Astros pic.twitter.com/ggyZHICRb1 — Edgar Ramos (@ASTROKAGE19) October 31, 2019

Bryce Harper watching as his former team wins the World Series #Nationals #Astros pic.twitter.com/Sw6IECRpnK — Jeff Young (@BaseballJeff1) October 31, 2019

Frustrations aside, thank you to the #Astros for a fantastic season. They'll raise just the third pennant in franchise history next April, and that Altuve walkoff to clinch it was one of the most epic moments in Houston baseball history.



Brutal night, but a great team. — Ben DuBose (@BenDuBose) October 31, 2019

It's almost Halloween!!



P.S. we still love you #Astros! Thanks for a great season. pic.twitter.com/229YJbLzki — Whiskey River North (@WhiskeyRiverHou) October 31, 2019

Hats off to the #Nationals. They did what they were supposed to. Every time the #Astros gave an inch, they capitalized. We know from 2017 that that's what champions do. — Archbishop Deshaies (@HouCounterplot) October 31, 2019

Ultimately sports isn't that important and everything will be ok, but I would appreciate it if nobody spoke to me for 37 years after this game #astros — John Guttman (@j_guttman) October 31, 2019

I heard that the best way to get over the love of your life when they leave you which for me right now is the #Astros ; is to listen to George Straights greatest hits. And drink some cold ones. — Astros win it all, U get it all! (@FatLizard93) October 31, 2019

