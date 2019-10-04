Houston Astros face Tampa Bay Rays in first game of ALDS

HOUSTON - Starter Wade Miley made Houston's roster for the AL Division Series despite struggling for the last month.

Miley's status for Houston's series against the Tampa Bay Rays was up in the air after the veteran left-hander had a 16.68 ERA in five starts in September. The Astros also included rookie Jose Urquidy, who along with Miley could be an option to start Game 4, on the roster. The Astros left veteran Brad Peacock off after he made just three appearances in September and missed almost a month dealing with shoulder soreness.

For Tampa Bay, infielder Eric Sogard made the roster after being left off the wild-card roster because of a bruised foot. Sogard hasn't played since Sept. 15 because of the injury, but he said he was feeling good on Thursday and ready to return. Manager Kevin Cash said Sogard isn't 100 percent, but he's healthy enough to help them in this series.

The Rays' roster also included relievers Yonny Chirinos and Brendan McKay. Houston included rookie outfielder Kyle Tucker and speedy utility man Myles Straw.

The Astros will carry 11 pitchers and 14 position players in the best-of-five series that begins on Friday. Tampa Bay's roster has 12 pitchers and 13 position players.

