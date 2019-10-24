History says Astros are in trouble, but can the best team in baseball rebound in Game 3?

The Houston Astros faced the Washington Nationals during Game 2 of the World Series at Minute Maid Park in Houston n Oct. 23, 2019.

HOUSTON - It was a short night and another shocker at Minute Maid Park.

Did anyone call this Nationals road show that rolled into H-Town?

It is time to hit the road to D.C. now where the Astros are staring at an 0-2 hole. History says they are in big trouble.

The Astros don't care about history though. They won 107 games for a reason. They are the best team in baseball and if any team can answer the bell it is the Astros.

They were shellshocked as well and held a reported Player meeting after the loss to click the reset button and re-focus.

"I don't want to focus on an entire game because it was a great game," Manager A.J. Hinch said after the game.

"It was just a bad three innings. They are now halfway to four wins. Clearly, Game 3 is critical for us."

WHAT DOES HISTORY SAY ABOUT TEAMS LEADING 2-0?

Roll out the numbers and it doesn't look promising. 17 of the last 18 series the team trailing 0-2 went on to lose including the past 11 straight.

CAN A TEAM RALLY AFTER TRAILING 0-2 IN THE WORLD SERIES?

Certainly any team is capable of waking up and beating the odds. In history the Yankees have done it four times and the Dodgers have rallied on three occasions. Pulling it off once were the Mets, Royals, Giants and Pirates. Short list but it can be done. Again, the Astros are more than capable.

WHAT DO THE ASTROS NEED NOW?

They can't change what happened but they can return the favor. Remember Houston excelled on the road all season. Now it's time to prove it again.

PLAY CLEAN BASEBALL

On the road in the hostile environment they will experience the Astros will have to handle things defensively and not give the Nationals any freebies like they did in Game 3. Give the Nats any window and they will jump on it as they have shown in their 8 game playoff win streak in a stretch in which they have won 20 of 22.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.