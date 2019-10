2019 Getty Images

HOUSTON - The times for the first two games of the American League Division Series have been released.

Houston will host Game 1 and Game 2 at Minute Maid Park.

Here's a look at the schedule:

Game 1: Friday, Oct. 4 at 1:05 p.m.

Game 2: Saturday, Oct. 5 at 8:07 p.m.

Game 3: Monday, Oct. 7, TBD

Game 4: Tuesday, Oct. 8, TBD

Game 5: Thursday, Oct. 10, TBD

