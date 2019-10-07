Here's how you can watch the Astros game even though it's on the MLB Network

Many Houston fans should be able to watch Monday's ALDS Game 3 on television.

The game against the Tampa Bay Rays starts at 12:05 p.m. and is on the MLB Network.

The MLB Network has partnered with several of its distributors and is providing a free preview through Oct. 11 through the following: Altice, AT&T U-verse, Comcast, Cox, DirecTV, DISH, Frontier, RCN, Sling TV and Verizon.

Bob Costas, Joe Girardi, Jim Kaat and Tom Verducci will make the call for MLB Network's telecast.

The Astros won the first two games against the Rays and can close out the series with a victory Monday.



