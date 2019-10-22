Here's how JJ Watt, Simone Biles will be involved in first 2 games of World Series

J.J. Watt (left) and Simone Biles (right) are seen in file images.

HOUSTON - Familiar Houston sports figures will help kick off the World Series at Minute Maid Park this week.

The Houston Astros will face the Washington Nationals for the first game of the best-of-seven series Tuesday. First pitch is set for 7:07 p.m.

Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt will start the game with the traditional "play ball" call.

Grammy-nominated singer-songwritier Nicole Scherzinger will perform the national anthem before Tuesday's game.

Former Astros catcher Brian McCann will throw out the first pitch to Evan Gattis, another former Astros catcher.

Game 2 starts at 7:08 p.m. Wednesday.

For the second game, Airman First Class Leah Fox will perform the national anthem, record-setting gymnast and Olympic medalist Simone Biles will throw out the first pitch and Houston boxer and Olympic medalist Marlen Esparza will give the "play ball" call.

