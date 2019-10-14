Harris County employee injured after line drive into Astros bullpen

Carlos Correa #1 of the Houston Astros reacts after a security guard was hit by a foul ball in game two of the American League Championship Series between the Houston Astros and the New York Yankees at Minute Maid Park on October 13, 2019 in…

HOUSTON - The Astros are coming off an exciting win over the Yankees.

While players and fans are celebrating the big win, safety is also on people’s minds after a foul ball hit a Harris County Emergency Corps employee.

It was the bottom of the fifth inning and the score was tied 2-2. Michael Brantley stepped up to bat hoping to get a hit and help get the Astros ahead.

However, while he was at bat, Brantley hit a foul ball that rocketed into the dugout, hitting the Harris County employee.

The hit and injury were not shown on TV, but the players in the dugout were visibly shaken.

Houston stars Carlos Correa and George Springer both could be seen putting their hands on their heads and then looking away seconds after the ball entered the dugout.

“I felt really bad,” said Jose Altuve. “I know the game continued, but I really hope he’s OK … I did a quick pray before I went to hit, so like I said, I hope he’s OK.”

The Astros released a statement on behalf of Harris County Emergency Corps that said the employee was taken to a hospital, where he was evaluated and in stable condition. The company, which provides paramedic services, provided no other details.

Play was briefly halted after the accident in the fifth inning, and Houston manager AJ Hinch came on the field to console a shaken-up Brantley.

The game resumed after a couple of minutes and Brantley struck out but reached first on a wild pitch by Adam Ottavino.

After the game, Brantley said his thoughts and prayers were with the man and his family, and that he hopes to speak with him soon.

The Astros extended the protective netting at Minute Maid Park to cover more of the seating area earlier this year, but there is no such protection for the dugouts. The move came after a 2-year-old girl sustained a skull fracture when she struck by a foul ball during a May game in Houston.

