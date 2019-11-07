Greinke, Astros recognized for defensive strength

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 17: Zack Greinke #21 of the Houston Astros delivers the pitch against the New York Yankees during the first inning in game four of the American League Championship Series at Yankee Stadium on October 17, 2019 in…

HOUSTON - The Houston Astros may have fell short in the World Series, but they are cleaning up in postseason awards.

The Astros defensive prowess this season was recognized when the 2019 Wilson Defensive Player of the Year Awards were given out on Wednesday, with the team and pitcher Zack Greinke garnering awards. The Wilson Defensive Player of the Year Awards honor the top defensive player in MLB at every position.

Greinke, the veteran righthander won Defensive Pitcher of the Year for the second year in a row and for the third time in four years. Then the Astros were named Defensive Team of the Year for the first time on the strength of outstanding play from players like shortstop Carlos Correa, third baseman Alex Bregman, outfielders Jake Marisnick and George Springer and then Greinke on the mound.

Greinke also took home his sixth Golden Glove on Sunday.

