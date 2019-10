HOUSTON - Mack Hayes wrote and recorded the original "Go Go Astros" song in 1979 and the team used it throughout the 1980s.

A World Series championship in 2017 brought new light to the medley.

Now, in 2019, the Clear Creek Choir has taken the song and added its own twist. Visit the choir's Twitter page here.

In support of the best team in baseball's 2019 playoff run, here are the Clear Creek HS Chamber Singers performing Mack Hayes' song "Go Go Astros." Anyone who was in Houston in the 80s will fondly remember this song being played at games in the Astrodome. Go Astros! #TakeItBack pic.twitter.com/W0TWGez4qD — Clear Creek Choir (@ClearCreekChoir) October 12, 2019

