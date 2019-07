(L-R) Members of the Houston Astros that were named to the 2019 American League All-Star Team are Michael Brantley, Ryan Pressly, George Springer, Gerrit Cole, Alex Bregman and Justin Verlander at Minute Maid Park on June 30, 2019, in Houston, Texas.

HOUSTON - Six Astros were named to the All-Star Game in Cleveland on Tuesday. Here are the stats and reasons that got them there.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.