Gerrit Cole ready to take next postseason step in career

Gerrit Cole reacts after his 14th strikeout during the eighth inning of Game 2 of the ALDS against the Tampa Bay Rays at Minute Maid Park on October 05, 2019, in Houston.

BRONX, N.Y. - The American League Championship Series resumes Tuesday at 3:08 p.m. Central time with Game 3 between the Houston Astros and the New York Yankees.

Thanks to Carlos Correa's walk-off home run in the 11th inning Sunday, the Astros and Yankees are tied 1-1.

The next three games are at Yankee Stadium where the home team dominated all season long, just like the Astros did at Minute Maid Park.

Gerrit Cole will get the baseball and make his third postseason start of 2019 and the eighth of his career, which began in 2013 with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Here's a closer look at Cole's performance:

Regular season numbers

20-5 record

212.1 innings pitched

326 strikeouts (set Astros record)

Simply put, Cole has been one of baseball's most dominating pitchers all season and specifically since late May. Since that period, Cole has not lost a game in 24 starts. In that span, he has six no-decisions. He has pitched right alongside Justin Verlander who many believe will actually win the American League's Cy Young Award. If they handed out two, Cole would certainly deserve it. Currently, he is on a roll now of 10 or more strikeouts in 11 straight games which is a Major League record.

Cole's history against Yankees

Regular season starts

2014 at NYY (win) 6 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 8 K's

2019 vs. NYY (win) 7 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 6 K's

Cole has never started against the Yankees in the postseason.

Fond memories for Cole

"I think I attended seven games and my favorite players were Derek Jeter and Mariano Rivera. It's going to be exciting. I've pitched here once before and I had a lot of fun and enjoy coming here. I've heard my teammates talk about the atmosphere here and so it just sounds like a great stage and a great place to play some exciting baseball."

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.