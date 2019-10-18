FOLLOW THE GAME: Astros take on Yankees in Game 5 of ALCS

2019 Getty Images

NEW YORK - The Astros are looking to close out the Yankees and win the American League Championship Series on Friday night in the Bronx.

Houston leads the series 3-1 and has won three straight games after dropping Game 1 at Minute Maid Park last weekend.

Justin Verlander is starting for Houston while James Paxton is on the hill for the Yankees.

Verlander started Game 2 against Paxton on Sunday, a game Carlos Correa ended with a walkoff homer in the bottom of the 11th inning. Verlander lasted 6 2/3 innings and struck out seven. He gave up a two-run home run to Aaron Judge in the fourth inning, the only runs scored by the Yankees in the game.

Paxton only lasted 2 1/3 innings, allowing four hits and walking two. He gave up an RBI double to Correa in the second inning and left the game with Houston in front 1-0.

If Houston wins Friday night, the team would advance to the World Series for the third time in franchise history. It would be the second appearance in the last three seasons.

